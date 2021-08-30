Labor-Focused Firms Merge Into 11-Atty Chicago Outfit

Law360 (August 30, 2021, 7:02 AM EDT) -- Labor-focused firms Potter Bolaños LLC and The Fish Law Firm PC are joining forces to create a new outfit billed as one of the largest employee-side firms in Illinois, which will continue to help clients with everything from wage disputes to biometric privacy. The new firm, named Fisher Potter Bolaños PC, will officially launch in early September with an 11-lawyer bench located in Chicago and the nearby suburb of Naperville, Illinois, where the two merging firms have operated in tandem for years — and where they've been able to cooperate and build the kind of good will that has now resulted...

