Pension Fund Sues In Chancery For $5.3B Cloudera Sale Info

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A pension fund stockholder has sued data analytics company Cloudera Inc. in Delaware's Chancery Court for access to records on its proposed $5.3 billion go-private sale, citing concerns that activist investor Carl Icahn and other interested parties steered the company into a conflicted, underpriced deal. The suit follows the company's alleged resistance to the records demands, conduct that stockholders branded as "another example of why the court is buried in an avalanche" of books and records cases, "despite recent opinions condemning such conduct" by corporations obligated to comply with basic stockholder document inquiries. According to Local 464A United Food and Commercial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS