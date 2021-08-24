Federal Enviro Criminal Prosecutions Continue To Decline

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Federal environmental criminal prosecutions at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of the Interior are on track to sink to their lowest level in more than 20 years, according to a report released Tuesday. In the first 10 months of fiscal year 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice reported 182 new environment criminal prosecutions, according to a study completed by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse at Syracuse University. If the rest of the fiscal year follows that trend, the EPA and Interior Department will log about 218, down 7.6% from fiscal year 2020, when there were 236 prosecutions, the...

