DLA Piper Sued Over 'Improper' Use Of Client Accounts

Law360, London (September 1, 2021, 4:56 PM BST) -- A medical diagnostic technology company is suing DLA Piper and one of its partners for allegedly allowing millions of pounds to be transferred out of client accounts in breach of regulations governing attorneys in England. Liquidators for Enigma Diagnostic Ltd. accuse the law firm and partner Charles Cook in a High Court claim of breaking Solicitors Regulation Authority rules by paying out investors' money to the company's founder and director, Harvey Boulter — who is also named as a defendant. The July 29 claim, which has recently been made public, says that investors understood that money paid into DLA Piper's client...

