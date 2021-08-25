8th Circ. Tosses Widower's Fatal Accident Coverage Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Unum Life Insurance Co. properly denied a widower's request for benefits after his wife's accidental death, the Eighth Circuit agreed, because the policy had an intoxication exclusion. A three-judge panel of the federal appeals court explained in Tuesday's decision that there was "plenty of evidence" that Gary Williams' wife was intoxicated when she fell to her death in her Missouri home. The panel pointed out that a toxicology report revealed Kathy Williams' blood alcohol level was 0.337 at the time of her death. A level of 0.40 can be fatal. "Intoxication can 'contribute to' a loss without being the only reason it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS