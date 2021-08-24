Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

QVC, Suzanne Somers Can't Stop Dispute From Going To Trial

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Home shopping channel QVC failed to stop pitchwoman Suzanne Somers' claims the network pushed her out of the dietary supplement market during its merger with HSN, after a Pennsylvania federal judge denied both sides' bids for summary judgment Tuesday.

In a series of orders signed Monday and made public Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Chad F. Kenney denied Somers' motion for summary judgment on her breach of contract claim against QVC, but also denied QVC's bids for summary judgment on claims of fraud, breach of contract, interference with contracts, promissory estoppel and violations of the Uniform Commercial Code.

