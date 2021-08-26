8th Circ. Revives Juvenile Center Sex Assault Suit

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has revived a suit by a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted at a juvenile center run by North Homes Inc. when she was 15, saying she plausibly purported that the center was a state actor when it detained her in the "corrections" facility where she was assaulted. The panel majority on Tuesday reversed the dismissal of claims by a woman using the pseudonym Jane Doe, who had made claims under U.S. law allowing individuals to sue state actors, over her alleged abuse in 2014. According to the suit, Doe was enrolled at the I.T.A.S.K.I.N. Juvenile Center...

