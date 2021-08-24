Suit Over Botched Hip Replacements Revived In Missouri

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appeals court on Tuesday revived some claims in a suit alleging a doctor employed by SSM Regional Health Services botched a man's hip replacements, saying the dispute over the left hip can go forward, while claims about the right hip were correctly tossed. The three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment against Paul B. Tiemann, finding claims concerning his left hip fall under the continuing care doctrine, which allows claims to be tolled if a patient is continuing to receive treatment for the same condition the alleged malpractice stems from. According to the suit, Tiemann had both hips replaced by...

