Florida Nursing Home Arbitration Ruling Tees Up Conflict

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court has ruled that a suit blaming a nursing home for a patient's death was properly sent to arbitration, certifying a conflict with two sister courts over whether a purportedly prohibitively expensive arbitration fee can serve as a valid, standalone argument to escape arbitration. In a 2-1 ruling, a three-judge First District Court of Appeal panel on Monday affirmed a Duval County judge's decision to send to arbitration a wrongful death suit filed by Darcell Wick accusing Oak View Rehabilitation Center of causing her mother Geraldine Harris's death due to unspecified negligence. The panel rejected Wick's argument that...

