Avenatti Wins Calif. Wire Fraud Mistrial Over Brady Violation

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declared a mistrial Tuesday more than a month into Michael Avenatti's criminal wire fraud trial, ruling that the government did not disclose potential exculpatory evidence related to bookkeeping software Avenatti's firm used to track case expenses. Michael Avenatti outside Manhattan federal court last month. A California federal judge declared a mistrial Tuesday in Avenatti's criminal wire fraud trial, in which the lawyer defended himself against allegations he stole millions from several clients. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Avenatti, who defended himself against allegations he stole millions from several clients while committing wire fraud, scored the mistrial in a dramatic...

