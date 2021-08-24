L'Occitane's US Arm Gets Ch. 11 Plan Confirmed In NJ

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge on Tuesday confirmed a Chapter 11 plan for the U.S. affiliate of French cosmetics company L'Occitane that will allow the retailer to continue operating with a smaller boutique footprint in response to waning store traffic and surging online sales. Citing sluggish store traffic compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New York City-based debtor entered bankruptcy court Jan. 26 with 166 boutiques, and the plan will leave it with 133 stores under reworked lease terms, court records show. The plan, confirmed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael B. Kaplan, is funded by cash and an unsecured exit loan...

