Dems Reveal Tax Hikes On Foreign Income, Sans Rates

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:37 AM EDT) -- The leader of the Senate Finance Committee unveiled draft legislation Wednesday that would increase U.S. taxes on foreign earnings and apply them on a country-by-country basis with a high-tax exclusion, but the proposal leaves out key numbers. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden said his proposed international tax overhaul would help fund investments in paid family leave incentives and an expansion of the child tax credit. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Applying the tax on global intangible low-taxed income country-by-country, eliminating an exemption from the levy for the deemed returns of qualified business asset investments made abroad and revising a deduction available for...

