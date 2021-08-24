Split 11th Circ. Won't Revive Sri Lankan's Asylum Bid

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A split Eleventh Circuit panel refused Tuesday to grant asylum to a member of a Sri Lankan ethnic minority or to block his deportation, ruling he hasn't proven past persecution or credible fear of future persecution. In a published opinion, the panel majority found that although Sri Lankan citizen Senthooran Murugan, an ethnic Tamil, was detained three times and assaulted in his home country, his experiences didn't amount to persecution. Upholding a Board of Immigration Appeals ruling that he wasn't eligible for deportation relief, the majority added that Murugan failed to prove the current Sri Lankan government targeted his ethnic group....

