Major Lindsey Recruiter Accused Of Threatening Rival

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A legal recruiting boutique has accused a Major Lindsey & Africa LLC recruiter in a New York federal court lawsuit of threatening to leave its CEO "with nothing" over a disagreement about who is entitled to a $375,000 placement fee for a partner who landed at Pillsbury. Jordan's Ladder Legal Placements LLC said in a Tuesday suit that it is entitled to a placement fee for former Arnold & Porter partner James Catterson joining Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP in May, and not MLA recruiter Lawrence Mullman. The boutique's founder and CEO Melissa Jordan first introduced Catterson to Pillsbury and arranged...

