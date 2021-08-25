'Sword Of Damocles' Over Endo In Opioid Trial, Judge Says

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A New York judge made it "abundantly clear" Wednesday that he may severely punish Endo Pharmaceuticals for discovery failings in the Empire State's opioid trial, ruling that the drugmaker disobeyed a stopgap remedy and observing that its Arnold & Porter lawyers were deemed dishonest in another opioid case. Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Jerry Garguilo delivered the message during a Wednesday hearing on requests from the New York attorney general that Endo be found liable by default and held in contempt along with its litigation counsel at Arnold & Porter and its discovery counsel at Redgrave LLP. In one setback for...

