Esperion Class Attys Nab $6M In Fees From $18M Settlement

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- The attorneys who secured an $18.25 million settlement for Esperion Therapeutics investors in a securities class action will be awarded a 32.5% portion of the settlement amount plus expenses in the amount of $833,716.99, according to an order filed in Michigan federal court Tuesday. The fees, which equate to about $6 million, will include interest earned on both amounts for the same period of time and at the same rate as that earned on the settlement fund until paid, according to the order. Attorneys from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP and Kahn Swick & Foti LLC represented Esperion investors after...

