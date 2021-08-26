Aon Boosts Reinsurance Team To Fight Climate, Capital Risks

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 2:15 PM BST) -- Insurance broker Aon PLC said on Thursday that it has bolstered its global reinsurance offering by adding new leadership roles to help its clients tackle climate and capital risks. Aon said that it has expanded its reinsurance solutions team to help widen its client base and protect customers against market volatility and extreme weather conditions, such as floods and hurricanes. Insurers have recorded mounting losses from floods, wildfires and other severe weather events. Aon has announced regional hires to its reinsurance service. Rupert Moore will lead the U.K.'s reinsurance solutions team as chief executive from January 2022, a move subject to regulatory...

