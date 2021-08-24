Schwazze To Buy Colo. Grow House Co. For $6.7M

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Schwazze announced Monday it had entered into an agreement to acquire Brow 2 LLC, a cannabis grow house business located in Denver, for a cash payment of $6.7 million. According to a press release, the acquisition will include a 37,000-square-foot building with 27,000 square feet of canopy space for indoor cannabis cultivation and equipment. The press release stated that the deal furthers Schwazze's "aggressive" expansion in Colorado, where it is headquartered, and will "significantly enhance the company's cultivation resources, providing product directly to its 17 Star Buds brand dispensaries." According to the release, the deal is expected to close...

