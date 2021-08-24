Green Card Applicants Must Be Fully Vaxxed Against Virus

Law360 (August 24, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Foreigners applying for a U.S. green card must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a new policy from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Starting Oct. 1, green card applicants must submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination as part of their medical examinations. Individuals who refuse the vaccine and don't qualify for any of the agency's limited exemptions will be marked as inadmissible to the U.S., the CDC said. Foreigners may use an official vaccination record or a copy of a medical chart noting they were vaccinated against COVID-19 as proof of vaccination. The U.S. will not accept self-reported vaccine...

