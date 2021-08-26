Ice Miller Adds Pair Of Business Law Partners In Chicago

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Indianapolis firm Ice Miller LLP has announced that it's added a pair of experienced business law attorneys as partners in its Chicago office. Yankun Guo joined Ice Miller on Tuesday after a stint with boutique firm Goldstein & McClintock, while Mark Kromkowski started last month following 14 years with McGuireWoods. Kromkowski told Law360 on Thursday that he chose to join the firm because of his previous experience with the founders of the Chicago office and their desire to provide middle-market private equity clients the same level of service as a larger firm while still remaining affordable. "I knew many of the...

