EY Fined £2.2M Over Railway Pension Audit Failings

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 11:22 AM BST) -- Britain's accounting watchdog said Wednesday that it has hit Ernst & Young with a £2.2 million ($3 million) penalty and fined one of its partners over serious failures in the auditing giant's oversight of railway operator Stagecoach. The auditing giant and a partner are being hit with a "severe reprimand" and fines after they inadequately evaluated the books of one of the country's biggest rail operators companies. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) EY and its partner Mark Harvey are each being slapped with a "severe reprimand" as well as fines after they inadequately evaluated the books of Stagecoach Group PLC, one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS