Pensions Watchdog Rethinks Code After Industry Reacts

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 3:00 PM BST) -- Britain's pensions watchdog has said that it plans to ditch proposed rules on unregulated investments in retirement savings pots and will review self-assessment plans after the industry raised concerns about an incoming code of practice. The Pensions Regulator said on Tuesday that it will scrap the so-called 20% rule for unregulated investments. The proposed rule would mean that pension trustees must cap their investments in unregulated products at 20%, compared to the present rules that trustees should "predominantly" hold assets that are traded on regulated markets. The change was proposed in March during a consultation on TPR's updated guidance for saving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS