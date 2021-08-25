Construction Boss Penalized Over COVID Loan Fraud

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 2:15 PM BST) -- A bankrupt construction boss has had his insolvency restrictions extended by 10 years after he accepted a fraudulent loan from Britain's COVID-19 program, a government agency has said. The Insolvency Service said on Tuesday that it has extended the bankruptcy restrictions it placed on scaffolder Lee Hobson after it discovered he had applied for, and received, a fraudulent £50,000 ($68,500) loan from the government's so-called Bounce Back program for those who lost out during the coronavirus crisis. Hobson applied for the loan under the name of a company he no longer worked for, the Insolvency Service said. He used the money...

