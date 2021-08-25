Pensions Co. To Liquidate After Failing To Vet Introducers

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 12:34 PM BST) -- An operator providing self-invested personal pensions has been forced into liquidation to meet expected complaints from customers after the Financial Conduct Authority found that it had accepted business from unauthorized introducers without vetting them. DAC Pensions Ltd. failed to carry out proper due diligence checks on two so-called introducer firms based in the European Economic Area before accepting business from them, the City watchdog said in a supervisory notice published on Tuesday. This meant that the company did not know that the firms, known only as introducers 1 and 2, did not have permission to provide pension advice in Britain....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS