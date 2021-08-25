Software Co. Says £18M Police Spy Contract Suit Isn't Late

Law360, London (August 25, 2021, 5:21 PM BST) -- A British software company argued at a trial on Wednesday that its lawsuit challenging an £18 million ($25 million) surveillance contract awarded to a rival was not filed too late. Excession Technologies Ltd. dismissed assertions at the start of the High Court trial that its April claim cannot succeed because it fell outside a 30-day opening for challenging the decision made by Police Digital Service, a company that works with U.K. policing and law enforcement organizations. Excession's lawyer, Parishil Patel QC of 39 Essex Chambers, told Judge Finola O'Farrell the company did not know that it had a claim until it...

