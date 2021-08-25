Divided Mass. Justices Back Broad View Of Retaliation Law

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A fractured Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Wednesday endorsed an expansive reading of a law that protects victims of domestic violence and abuse from retaliation at work, reviving a suit by a fired Boston Children's Hospital nurse. The suit brought by Kehle Osborne-Trussell against the hospital's corporate entity, Children's Hospital Corporation, presented the first chance for the Supreme Judicial Court to consider the scope of non-retaliation and non-interference provisions of the 2014 Domestic Violence and Abuse Leave Act—and the justices were divided. The seven-member court unanimously found that Osborne-Trussell, who had been hired by Boston Children's but had not officially started...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS