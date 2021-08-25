Health Care Co. Sued For Alleged Medical Pot Discrimination

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Health care management company Stat Informatic Solutions LLC was hit with a proposed class action in Arkansas federal court Tuesday by a woman who claims the company wrongfully denied her employment due to her status as a medical marijuana patient. Plaintiff Latricia Epps said in her complaint that Stat Informatic Solutions discriminated against her for using cannabis for medicinal purposes, violating Amendment 98 to the Arkansas Constitution and the Arkansas Civil Rights Act. According to the complaint, Epps applied for a position with the company as a release of information specialist, an office job without manual labor or travel requirements....

