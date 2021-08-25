Jared Hit With Class Suit Claiming It Inflates Diamond Weights

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Jared the Galleria of Jewelry has been hit with a proposed class suit claiming the jewelry retailer overstates diamond weights on pieces sold both in its stores and online. In a suit filed Monday in Florida federal court, lead plaintiff Thomas Kimbro says the retail chain systematically inflates the total weights of uncertified diamonds in its jewelry pieces, knowing that most consumers would have no way of knowing they were inflated. By law, the jeweler must give an accurate weight of a diamond to the last decimal place, if representing it as a decimal, according to the suit. If giving the...

