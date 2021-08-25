Hospital Wants Redo In 6th Circ. ProMedica Contract Appeal

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- St. Luke's Hospital wants an en banc rehearing after a Sixth Circuit panel tossed a preliminary injunction barring ProMedica Health System from terminating insurance contracts with rival St. Luke's and the hospital's physicians group. According to St. Luke's and the hospital's WellCare physicians group, the Sixth Circuit's opinion earlier this month overlooked "substantial evidence" cited in the district court's ruling granting the injunction and mistakenly concluded that a loss of market share couldn't provide a basis for irreparable injury. On Aug. 10, the Sixth Circuit tossed the preliminary injunction, ruling that ProMedica "had a legitimate business explanation" for ending its contract...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS