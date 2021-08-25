Train Workers' Arbitration Appeal Barred By Railway Labor Act

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has thrown out an $18 million fraud suit brought by a trio of former railroad employees alleging their former employer, union and an arbitrator rigged their termination appeal. U.S. District Judge James R. Knepp II agreed with the workers' former employer Norfolk Southern Railway Co. and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters that the three fraud claims were preempted by the Railway Labor Act's rules for arbitration appeals and dismissed the case with prejudice. In his memorandum opinion Tuesday, Judge Knepp also criticized the workers for the lack of "specificity" in their claims. "Plaintiffs — having focused their...

