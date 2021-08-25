Pentagon Says Service Members Must Get COVID Vax ASAP

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 9:33 PM EDT) -- All active-duty service members must immediately start getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in a memo released Wednesday, just days after the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The memo, dated Tuesday, instructed the secretaries of the service departments to "impose ambitious timelines for implementation." It also directed military departments to regularly report updates on their progress as service members receive their vaccines. "To defend this nation, we need a healthy and ready force," Austin said in the memo. "After careful consultation with medical experts and military leadership, and with the...

