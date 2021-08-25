Pa. Suit Over $20K Crypto Loss Will Be Arbitrated

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency owner will argue her claims that T-Mobile allowed fraudsters to seize and drain her Coinbase account outside the courtroom, according to an order signed by a Pennsylvania federal judge Tuesday. Sima Kesler, the cryptocurrency owner, and T-Mobile told the court in a joint letter that they plan to resolve the dispute through a third party. U.S. District Court Judge Petrese Tucker paused the suit, pending the outcome of the arbitration, according to Tuesday's order. Kesler sued T-Mobile in July, saying she lost $20,000-worth of cryptocurrency from an account takeover scheme that wouldn't have happened if the phone company had...

