US Is Urged To Oppose Brazil's Vaccine IP Waiver Bill

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Intellectual Property Owners Association has urged the Biden administration to speak out against a Brazilian bill to temporarily waive patent rights and grant compulsory licenses for COVID-19 vaccines and medicine, a measure the group warned would have an "immediate chilling effect" on vaccine research around the world. In a Tuesday letter addressed to both U.S. Trade Representative Katherine C. Tai and acting Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Drew Hirshfeld, the association's president delivered a stern warning that the trade group's members were watching the proposed Brazilian law with unease. "These rules would have an immediate chilling effect on the...

