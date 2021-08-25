Mallinckrodt Says Letting Injunctions End Puts Ch. 11 At Risk

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC told a Delaware federal judge Wednesday that if an injunction barring the prosecution of claims against it and related parties isn't extended, its efforts to gain approval of a Chapter 11 plan next month would likely be derailed. During a virtual hearing, debtor attorney Robert J. Stearn Jr. of Richards Layton & Finger PA said a pair of preliminary injunctions issued by the bankruptcy court in late 2020 had allowed Mallinckrodt to make substantial progress in its bankruptcy proceedings, and if they are allowed to lapse, thousands of claims against related parties, including some of Mallinckrodt's executives,...

