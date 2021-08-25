Amazon Faces Another Employment Suit Over Pot Drug Test

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Amazon has been hit with an employment suit in Iowa over the company's marijuana testing practices, even as the retail giant recently said it would no longer test workers in many positions. The suit, which was removed to federal court on Friday, alleges that Jacob Schultz was hired for a position in an Amazon warehouse in February only to have the job offer rescinded after a positive drug test. Schultz, who filed his complaint in Iowa state court in July, alleged that he used prescribed cannabis to treat cluster headaches and had a valid medical marijuana card, which an Amazon human...

