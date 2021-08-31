5 Steps Calif. Employers Should Take To Manage Bonus Pay

Law360 (August 31, 2021, 12:33 PM EDT) -- In its July 15 Ferra v. Loews Hollywood Hotel LLC decision, the California Supreme Court inaugurated a new rule requiring that premiums for meal, rest and recovery break violations must be paid at the regular rate of pay. Many California wage and hour class actions and Private Attorney General Act collective actions include allegations that the employer failed to properly pay bonuses and calculate them into the regular rate of pay, especially for overtime, sick leave pay, and now, under Ferra, for meal, rest and recovery break premiums. To mitigate these growing risks related to bonus payments, California employers may want to...

