Dallas County Can Enforce Mask Mandate, Judge Says

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Dallas County judge on Wednesday became the latest to prohibit Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from enforcing his mask mandate ban against local officials, allowing the state's second-most populous county to reinstate fines for businesses that don't comply with face covering requirements. Dallas County District Judge Tonya Parker granted Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' request for a temporary injunction against the governor's July 29 executive order, finding Jenkins and Dallas County residents would "suffer probable imminent and irreparable injury" if the mask mandate ban remained in place. Judge Parker joins judges in Bexar and Fort Bend counties who last week granted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS