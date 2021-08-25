SEC Taps Longtime Investor Advocate As Adviser To Gensler

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has appointed Barbara Roper, an outspoken investor protection advocate and 35-year mainstay of the Consumer Federation for America, as a senior adviser to Chairman Gary Gensler. Gensler said in an agency announcement Wednesday that Roper, the CFA's director of investor protection, will be focusing at the SEC on retail investor protection issues, including oversight of broker-dealers and investment advisers. The chairman noted that he previously worked with Roper on the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 as well as the "critical market reforms of the Dodd-Frank Act" following the financial crisis of 2008, and said he was...

