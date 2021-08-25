$11B Hospital System Not A Local Gov't, Justices Told

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 8:39 PM EDT) -- An Atrium Health patient wants the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Fourth Circuit decision protecting the health care system from his lawsuit over past policies that prevented insurers from steering patients to lower-cost providers, arguing "common sense" shows the multistate health system is not a local government immune from private antitrust claims. Atrium, formally known as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority, reported over $11 billion in net operating revenue in its 2018 annual report, according to Raymond Benitez's high court petition trying to revive his proposed class action. That scale, he said, is part of what belies the Fourth Circuit's findings that the system...

