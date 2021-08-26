First Nations Cigarette Co. Asks High Court To Hear Case

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A Canadian First Nations-owned cigarette company has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review an affirmative Second Circuit ruling that a Connecticut law aimed at restricting cigarette trafficking by requiring companies to report cigarette imports and sales is constitutional. Grand River Enterprises Six Nations Ltd., which is owned by First Nations members and makes Seneca cigarettes, had initiated the suit after Connecticut said the company violated the law in question and threatened to remove it from the state's tobacco directory, which would prevent it from selling products in Connecticut. A unanimous Second Circuit panel and a Connecticut federal judge both dismissed...

