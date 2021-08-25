Trustee Tells High Court Not To Review Revived $31M Suit

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 9:20 PM EDT) -- The trustee for defunct blood-testing company Atherotech urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to reject a petition by a former shareholder seeking review of an Eleventh Circuit decision that reinstated the trustee's attempt to recoup the company's $31 million dividend payout. The trustee, Thomas Reynolds, told the Supreme Court that the petitioners — investment funds affiliated with Behrman Capital and Apollo Global — are incorrect when they argue that the high court has held that the derivative jurisdiction doctrine spelled out in the 1922 ruling in Lambert Run Coal Co. v. Baltimore & O.R. Co. applies to issues of personal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS