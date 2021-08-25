Ascension Health Settles Discrimination Claims With DOJ

Law360 (August 25, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Department of Justice reached a settlement Wednesday with Ascension Health Alliance on allegations it discriminated against work-authorized noncitizens by requesting more or different documents than necessary while verifying their employment eligibility status. The Missouri-based health care organization has more than 2,600 sites across the country, and the settlement resolves allegations that Ascension violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by automatically requesting that its non-U.S. citizen employees present documents proving their work authorization even when it was not required, the DOJ said. According to the settlement, an investigation begun in 2019 discovered that Ascension "improperly programmed" some customized software it used...

