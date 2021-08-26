Supreme Court Blocks CDC Eviction Moratorium

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court reinstated a court order blocking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest eviction moratorium on Thursday evening, accusing the agency of an "unprecedented" overreach. The three liberal justices, fearing transmission spikes from "mass evictions," dissented. Housing advocates in New York demonstrate in favor of the eviction moratorium earlier in August. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) The court lifted a stay of a federal district judge's injunction on the policy that the CDC adopted on Aug. 3 to prevent landlords from evicting certain economically vulnerable tenants in counties experiencing "substantial and high levels of community transmission." The CDC said...

