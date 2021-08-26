Real Estate Rumors: Home Depot, Sumitomo Mitsui, Linden

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Home Depot has picked up a Lake Worth Beach, Florida, warehouse, for $26 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for a 135,268-square-foot space on North Seacrest Boulevard, and the seller is an entity managed by Pennsylvania investor Richard Previdi, according to the report. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. has loaned $102 million for an apartment complex in Tampa, Commercial Observer reported Thursday. The financing is for The Pearl, a 314-unit property that also includes retail space, and the borrower is SoHo Capital, according to the report. An entity managed by investors Todd Linden and Richard Valdes has...

