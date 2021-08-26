Ex-Mall Owner Beats £8.7M Fraud Claim Despite Having Lied

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 3:40 PM BST) -- The owner of a British shopping center lied when selling the property, but he doesn't owe £8.7 million ($12 million) in damages because the buyer didn't notice he was being defrauded and wasn't harmed, a London judge ruled Thursday. Although Victorygame Ltd. and its owner, Surjit Singh Pandher, intentionally overstated the length of the leases tenants had signed up for at a West London shopping center, Ahuja Investments Ltd. didn't look closely at the leases until after it had bought the place, High Court Judge David Hodge said. Ahuja's owner, Joginder Singh, was preoccupied with the rental income he could make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS