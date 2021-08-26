Butcher Must Pay For Grocer's Atty Tab In Failed IP Suit

Law360, London (August 26, 2021, 6:43 PM BST) -- A London court said on Thursday that an award-winning butcher must pay £582,000 ($798,000) in legal costs to a major grocer it unsuccessfully sued for "passing off" a brand of fresh meats under a name it claimed would confuse consumers with its business. The amount awarded by Daniel Alexander QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, represents 90% of the costs discount supermarket chain Lidl funneled into the litigation, the court said. The judge, however, also gave permission to Philip Warren & Son, the family butcher, which supplies its products to high-end restaurants in London, to appeal his ruling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS