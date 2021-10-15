5 Key Environmental Issues Facing Georgia

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (October 15, 2021, 12:26 PM EDT) -- As Georgia's population continues to grow, environmental issues including water use, environmental justice and the tensions between rural and urban interests will also increase in importance. The Peach State grew by more than 1 million people between 2010 and 2020, much of that in the Atlanta region, according to the latest U.S. Census latest data. That growth has highlighted the importance of water, which is already a source of contention for Georgia and its neighboring states. And the increasingly obvious effects of climate change are compelling environmental groups to advocate strongly for coastal protections, while proposed development such as mines are...

