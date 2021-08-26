Ropes & Gray-Advised Neurogastrx Closes $60M Series B

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Gastrointestinal disorder-focused pharmaceutical company Neurogastrx, advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, said Thursday that it has raised $60 million in a crossover funding round led by health care investment firm Vivo Capital. The Series B round also featured new investors RTW Investments, Samsara Biocapital and Marshall Wace, according to the announcement, as well as return investors 5AM Ventures, venBio and OrbiMed Advisors. The new funds will go towards Neurogastrx Inc.'s pipeline of drugs to treat esophageal and stomach issues, the company said. "The strong support Neurogastrx has received from our crossover investors will enable our next stage of evolution, as we...

