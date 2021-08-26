Mintz Lands Ex-Schulte Roth White Collar Co-Chair In NY

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The former co-chair of Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP's white collar group, who has defended high-profile individuals including Harvey Weinstein's brother and an ex-top aide for former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has moved to Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC's New York office, the firm announced Thursday. Barry Bohrer has joined Mintz's white collar defense practice as a member and, in addition to white collar cases, will handle appellate, securities, environment enforcement defense and antitrust matters, according to the firm. Bohrer told Law360 in a statement Thursday that he joined Mintz because the firm is "consistently recognized for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS