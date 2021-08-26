3rd Circ. Upholds Exxon Union's Win In Contracting Row

Law360 (August 26, 2021, 10:34 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday rejected an Exxon Mobil Corp. unit's bid to undo an arbitrator's decision preventing it from contracting out union jobs at a New Jersey facility, saying the arbitrator did not need to ignore evidence beyond the exact language of the labor contract. The Third Circuit rejected an Exxon unit's argument than an arbitrator improperly considered earlier arbitration awards and statements from company officials when interpreting a collective bargaining agreement. (AP Photo/Donna McWilliam) A three-judge panel upheld a lower court's decision enforcing an arbitration award that said ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Co. could not permanently contract jobs in...

